Stormy Daniels at Gold Club Centerfolds in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — Stormy Daniels is due to make a return trip to the stage at Rancho Cordova’s Gold Club Centerfolds.

Four shows planned for this weekend are close to selling out now that the country knows her, not just as a stripper and porn actress, but as the president’s alleged paramour.

Though she’s been vilified for going public with claims that she was paid off to keep quiet about their affair, so it wouldn’t become part of the 2016 presidential election campaign, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has admitted guilt over the whole situation.

He’s pleaded to violating campaign finance laws by paying out $130,000 worth of “hush” money to Daniels.

Right now – during what’s become a very good day for the president given the likely Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh in the middle of a different kind of sex scandal – does Daniels still pose any political threat to Trump?

Some say there are still questions that must be answered, others say not so much.

“Is it illegal? Is there some conspiracy or some illegal activity that happened in the conversation between Michael Cohen and Donald trump to obstruct justice and change the outcome of the presidential campaign? That’s a crime here in the United States, said Democratic political consultant Ed Emerson.

“I don’t think she’s a political… I..I..mean she’s looking for headlines…with a pretty irrelevant attorney who’s trying to create some sort of base for himself so he can run for president. They’re going to milk this for all it’s worth, but it’s been a dead issue for a long time,” said Tab Berg, GOP political consultant.

Out of roughly 215 house seats, only a few dozen tickets for her 9 p.m. show were still available as of 6 p.m.

Club owners have been tracking those sales and say they’re not expecting their regular crowd.

A large number of ticket-holders are women.

Daniels is on a national club tour promoting her new book, “Full Disclosure,” which discusses her relationship with President Trump.

Centerfolds has increased security for their weekend stop on Daniels’ tour.