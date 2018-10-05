Toddler Dies After Wind Gust Tosses Bounce Pad Into the Air

LINCOLN, Neb. – A 2-year-old boy died after a gust of wind tossed a bounce pad into the air at a Nebraska pumpkin patch.

Caleb Acuna was pronounced dead Thursday after being taken to a hospital, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Acuna was playing on a bounce pad with his sister, 5-year-old Aura, Wednesday at a private event at JK’s Pumpkin Patch north of Lincoln.

A strong gust of wind lifted the bounce pad into the air at about 6 p.m. and it overturned from where it was staked into the ground, according to deputies.

Aura was thrown off the pad, but Caleb stayed on as it tumbled to the ground and he sustained a head injury.

Both children were taken to the hospital, Aura with a broken arm and Caleb with a critical head injury. Caleb died the next day.

The Pumpkin Patch’s owner posted on Facebook: