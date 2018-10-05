Yard House Now Open!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yard House – the modern American gathering place – officially opened its doors in downtown Sacramento this week.

Located at 405 K Street, the 11,900-square-foot restaurant brings a selection of over 110 draft brews, including several local craft beers, and more than 100 made-from-scratch menu items to Sacramento.

Executive Chef Ernest Acuna stopped by our studio to show us how to recreate a recipe inspired by Yard House’s popular Poke Nachos.

More info:

Yard House

405 K. Street

(916) 441-5001

YardHouse.com

Facebook: @Yardhouse

Twitter: @YardHouse