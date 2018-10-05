Yard House Now Open!

Yard House – the modern American gathering place – officially opened its doors in downtown Sacramento this week.
Located at 405 K Street, the 11,900-square-foot restaurant brings a selection of over 110 draft brews, including several local craft beers, and more than 100 made-from-scratch menu items to Sacramento.
Executive Chef Ernest Acuna stopped by our studio to show us how to recreate a recipe inspired by Yard House’s popular Poke Nachos.
More info:
Yard House
405 K. Street
(916) 441-5001
YardHouse.com
Facebook: @Yardhouse
Twitter: @YardHouse