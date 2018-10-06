Lanes Closed on Highway 99 Due to Shooting, Several Collisions

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Authorities closed lanes on Highway 99 just south of Highway 50 due to several collisions and a shooting in South Sacramento.

Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Highway 99, south of Highway 50 when another car pulled up alongside it and began shooting into the car.

The driver in the Corolla ducked down and the car veered to the right and side swiped a metal guardrail and some construction barrels. The car then rolled over and came to a stop in the traffic lanes.

The driver and three passengers were able to escape from the vehicle and run to the shoulder of the highway.

Authorities say the Corolla driver was not hurt. The driver’s three passengers left the scene; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

A third car, a Nissan Altima, then struck the Corolla causing it to spin in the roadway.

The Corolla was then hit by another driver in a Honda.

Two other vehicles collided near the scene while trying to avoid the other crashes.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.

The north and southbound lanes of Highway 99 were shut down for the investigation.

Authorities expect to reopen the southbound lanes around 10 a.m. The northbound side has already reopened.

CHP does not have a description of the suspect or car that was involved in the initial shooting. Anyone with possible information is asked to call CHP at 916-861-1300.

