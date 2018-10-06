Members of Either Side of the Political Aisle React to Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO – People from the Sacramento area and both sides of the political aisle, react to Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Saturday.

Following a hearing that captivated the nation, President Trump’s supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed.

A vote that has Jorge Riley happy tonight.

“Donald trump made promises, people want to see final trump is following his promises,” said Riley, president of the Sacramento Republican Assembly.

Riley believes the correct person for the job will now join the other justices on America’s highest court.

“You can’t jump to conclusions, you have to sit there and say we have a process we need to trust the process and when the process was followed it was found that there was lacking evidence to support that Kavanaugh was guilty,” Riley stated.

But while some are celebrating, others are now dealing frustration.

“We are definitely disappointed, I think many people are disappointed and angry,” said Jo Michael.

Jo Michael is the legislative manager with Equality California, an organization that’s dedicated to equal rights for the LGBTQ community.

Michael says his group is nonpartisan and that the issue itself is not a partisan one.

However, he feels the decision to confirm Kavanaugh will not help bring forth the equality members of the LGBTQ community are seeking.

Now, he says, it’s time to focus on next month.

“We are hopeful that everybody who is reasonably upset about this will be able to turn that emotion into action and elect people in November who will represent us well,” said Michael.