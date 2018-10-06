Some Coaches Say Folsom High Should be Removed From SFL, Become Independent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Can a high school football team be too good for the league it’s in?

Several coaches are making that claim against Folsom high school. Calling for it to be removed from the Sierra Foothills League and classified as an independent school.

The coaches from Granite Bay and Rocklin High School told the Sacramento Bee that Folsom’s recruiting practices have put them on a different level.

However not every school in the league feels that way.

Despite what some of the other coaches in the league may want, this likely is not going to happen. The principal here at Folsom High School says this has to be a unanimous vote, and he says there’s no way they’re going to vote themselves out of this league.

“For me this is kind of a non-starter, I mean we’re not going to vote ourselves into independence. And if that’s the process, I don’t see that going anywhere,” said Principal Howard Cadenhead, Folsom High School.

Cadenhead says his school is not leaving the Sierra Foothills League or SFL.

Other coaches brought up the idea during a September league meeting.

Granite bay coach Jeff Evans, saying in a statement to FOX40:

“My argument for them to go independent lies more with the structure of the leagues and how schools with different rules to abide by (in this case, open enrollment) should either be placed in the same league with one another or play as independents.”

Cadenhead said, “it was competitive equity and safety issues is what they’re concern is.”

However, Cadenhead says while Folsom is dominating the league now, that could quickly change.

And switching to an independent school can be costly, as the football team would have to travel more to find competitors.

“10 games and you’re not in a league and to travel wherever may require you traveling to play those teams, and that’s something certainly we cannot afford,” said Cadenhead.

Meanwhile, some schools want to keep Folsom in the SFL.

“it’s reverse rolls we were the ones. We had to go outside the state to find games. We couldn’t find local games. It’s what it is,” said Carl Reed.

Reed is the Grant High School athletics director and assistant coach on the football team.

He says high school sports are like the pros, they’re cyclical.

While Grant High football dominated in the 2000s, Folsom has in recent years.

But Reed says that doesn’t mean his school or another in the league can’t beat them.

“Saying that to them would be an insult to this school. This program. Those kids in the locker room. You can’t beat them, you can get to them,” said Reed. “Hey, it just takes work.”

Folsom high school already plays several out of league games, including De la Salle in Concord as well as teams from L.A. and Idaho.