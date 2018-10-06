Woman Killed in Modesto Hit-and-Run Collision

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

A 35-year-old woman was hit in the area of Claratina Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Witnesses say the woman had exited a car during an argument and was hit by a car going east on Claratina Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as dark in color, possibly an SUV.

Witnesses say the suspect left the scene immediately following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Modesto PD at 209-521-4636.