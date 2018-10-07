4-Alarm Vegetation Fire in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY — A vegetation fire near Suisun has reached 4-alarms and is said to be over 1,000 acres, according to officials.

The fire started near Branscomb Road in an unincorporated area of the county, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The Suisun Fire department says that winds are pushing the fire away from Suisun city.

Multiple agencies are battling this blaze including Benicia, Vellejo and Travis Air Force Base fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for updates.