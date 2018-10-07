× 88-Year-Old Dolores Huerta Still Canvasing to Increase Voter Turnout

ROSEVILLE — Voter registration has hit an all-time high here in California, with 19 million people registered according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

A California labor and civil rights activist, Dolores Huerta, wants to make that number even higher.

It’s why she went canvassing in Roseville Sunday.

Dolores Huerta was out canvassing for Congressional candidate Jessica Morse.

But Huerta says it’s about so much more than promoting one candidate.

She wanted to drum up excitement about the election, in hopes of increasing turnout.

Especially among those in the Latino community.

Going door to door in a Roseville neighborhood, 88-year-old Huerta is encouraging neighbors to get out and vote.

“I intend to keep on canvassing as long as I can walk. And the day that I can’t walk, then I’ll hit the telephones,” said Huerta with a fervor.

As a longtime civil rights activist and labor leader, Huerta understands the importance of standing up for what you believe in.

“Many of the laws we’ve passed, like giving farm workers the right to organize, getting bathrooms in the fields for farm workers. Getting ballots in the Spanish language. This wouldn’t have happened if people hadn’t have voted,” Huerta said excitedly.

It’s why she’s made it her mission to vote in every election and encourage others to do the same; like neighbor Samuel Valles.

He’s looked up to Huerta since he was young.

“I have no words. My heart is pumping. I can’t believe it,” said Valles, honored to meet his hero today and inspired to go register to vote. “This definitely opened my eyes to want to know what’s going on in my city. I think it’s important for me to register to vote,” he said.

A victory for Huerta, and she says, the community as a whole.

“If we want a good country and a good community. We have to have a good government. So, we have a responsibility, each and every one of us. It’s important for people to vote,” Huerta said.

You can still register to vote now through October 22nd.

Election day is November 6th.