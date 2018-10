UPDATE: The 2-alarm fire has been extinguished, officials say.

No injuries and this fire has been labeled suspicious and is currently under investigation — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 7, 2018

SACRAMENTO — Crews are battling a structure fire near El Camino Avenue. Officials say power lines are down and have requested a second alarm.

Working fire. First due reports heavy fire from a home and garage. @ChiefLoesch Exposure catching fire. pic.twitter.com/Iqdz5IbkDn — SacAreaFirefighters (@SacAreaFF522) October 7, 2018

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, fire crews were dispatched to the affected area and are currently working to deploy multiple attack lines, according to SacAreaFF522’s tweet.

Officials say there are at least three structures being affected by the fire and “crews are getting a knockdown.”