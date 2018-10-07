Officer-Involved Shooting in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department has reported an officer-involved shooting took place at an inpatient treatment facility in North Auburn.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a man called 911, said he had a gun and was threatening to shoot residents at the Dewitt Government Center where the rehab facility is located. According to officials, the caller said he was high on marijuana and “speed;” he also threatened to shoot any deputies who responded to the call.

The caller was located on B Avenue; he was holding a firearm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say deputies negotiated with the man and commanded him to drop the gun; he refused and raised the weapon toward the deputies. In fear for their safety, deputies shot and killed the man.

CPR, AED and other life savings efforts were ineffective, according to authorities.

The man’s identity will be released after his next of kin has been notified.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.