2 Dead in Crash Along Highway 99 in Sutter County

NICOLAUS — Two people are dead after a big rig collided head-on with a truck early Monday in Nicolaus.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6 a.m. along Highway 99 and Sacramento Avenue.

According to investigators, the big rig traveling northbound veered into oncoming southbound traffic and hit the truck. Four people were inside the truck and two were killed. The other two are expected to be OK, officials said.

It was not immediately known why the big rig crossed into oncoming traffic.