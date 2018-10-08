Anti-Semitic Flyers Put Up Around UC Davis Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- University of California, Davis students reacted to anti-Semitic flyers found on and near the campus Monday.

"I think people need to have respect for others and so with hate speech, I don’t see that," said student Thais Terrien.

Chancellor Gary May sent a message to students and faculty in a statement that reads in part, "The flyers have been removed, and we are working to identify those responsible for posting them ... The message on these flyers is reprehensible and does not represent who we are as a community."

Anti-Semitism has been an issue at UC Davis in the past.

A few years ago, swastikas were spray painted on the Alpha Epsilon Pi house, the school's Jewish fraternity. The fraternity declined to talk FOX40 about Monday's flyers.

Back on campus, student Ryan Hutchings believes UC Davis received the flyers because they are the exact opposite of the ideals the school and many of its students stand for.

"The thing that is kind of powerful about Davis is that people are so willing to unite and really say this is wrong, and be so clear in that," Hutchings said. "I think that’s actually something you don’t necessarily see in every single community."