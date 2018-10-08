Man Brings Child with Him to Steal from Keyes Store

KEYES — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who took a child with him to steal from a store.

The man was caught on a surveillance camera in the store in Keyes carrying the young child at the time of the crime. According to the sheriff’s department, he used the child to help him conceal stolen items.

“We have a parent of the year award waiting for him,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

If you know who the man is you are asked to call Deputy Singh at 209-226-3923 or Crime Stoppers.