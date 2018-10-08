Man Rescues Unaccompanied Toddler from Busy Fairfield Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- A toddler was home safe Monday night thanks to a quick response from a man in Fairfield.

Heading home from his church Ricky Lynn spotted a pink, moving object in the roadway.

"I didn’t know if it was a piece of paper or a balloon," Lynn recalled.

As he neared closer, he realized it was a tiny toddler heading into traffic near the intersection of Woolner and Beck avenues.

He saw another car traveling toward her and pulled in front of that car to stop it from hitting the toddler, slamming on his breaks.

Lynn rushed out of his car and took the little girl to safety.

"It was based on the subconscious of what God said, 'Here’s where I need you to be, what I need you to do,'"Lynn told FOX40.

Police say the 2-year-old girl was staying with a family member and they didn’t realize she was tall enough to open the front door. That’s how she got out.

"The mom was, as you can imagine, extremely upset," Lynn said. "So I gave her mother a hug and I told her, 'Don’t worry about this situation. Use that mental energy and start thinking about how you can do to prevent this from happening in the future.'"

Lynn has been focused on driving safely the last three months after a car hit and killed his 7-year-old niece while she was crossing a street in Michigan.

"I think that my niece did not pass in vain. I think this was a catalyst," Lynn said.

The pain of his loss led him to save another little girl.

"Every bad thing that happens there’s a lesson there," Lynn said. "Learn it and apply it.”

Police determined the incident was an honest accident on the parent’s part.