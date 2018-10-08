Man Says Someone Burned His Truck Outside Yuba City Target in Road Rage Incident

YUBA CITY — A Live Oak man says a road rage confrontation ended with someone burning his truck outside a Yuba City Target.

What started out as a normal shopping trip for John Waters and his 4-year-old son after a T-ball game Saturday ended with a verbal confrontation with another driver.

“I told him, ‘Calm down, I wasn’t going to hit you,'” Waters told FOX40. “‘Watch your mouth, I have a son in the car.'”

Once it boiled over, Waters says he went inside the store.

“I’m about halfway down the aisle, I notice smoke and flames,” Waters said.

Around 10 minutes later, while walking outside, Waters said he noticed his brand new truck was on fire.

“I was trying to get my valuables out,” Waters recalled. “There were people screaming, ‘Don’t do that. Be careful.'”

Waters says a flare was later found under the hood of his car.

#NEW: A father out shopping with his 4-y/o son over the weekend – says he was the victim of a potential “road rage” incident. He says he came outside a Yuba City Target – to find his truck engulfed in flames @FOX40 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/M35dWkPoLh — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) October 9, 2018

Shoppers at the Target say road rage is not anything new but this latest incident puts them on edge.

“Wherever you’re going isn’t as important as losing your temper,” said shopper Nicole Villena.

Waters says his son is still shaken up.

“It definitely opens your eyes. You never know what anyone is capable of,” Waters said.

He said he will think twice before a confrontation puts his family in harm’s way.

“I wish I would have kept driving, maybe not even have stopped,” he said.

Yuba City police say most of the incident happened away from surveillance, so they’re working to piece together what happened.