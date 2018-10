SACRAMENTO — Pop icons New Kids On The Block are bringing their MixTape Tour to Sacramento.

The beloved boy band is bringing with them some more 1980s nostalgia in support acts Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

The tour stops at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, May 29 and the following night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday, May 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.