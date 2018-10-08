One Man Dead, Another Injured in Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on East Pine Street.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the area. He later died at a local hospital, according to the police department.

The police department reports another 32-year-old man was also wounded in the gunfire and is expected to survive.

There is no information on a shooting suspect or suspects and the events surrounding to the deadly shooting have not been reported.

