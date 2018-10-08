Understanding Mental Illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that over 300,000 people in Sacramento county are living with mental illness? In fact, one in five adults will experience a diagnosable mental illness during their lifetime This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. People across the country are working to raise awareness of, and fight stigma surrounding mental illness. Stigma is the largest obstacle to recovery, treatment and societal acceptance for people living with mental illness. Research shows that two-thirds of those individuals will not seek professional help primarily due to the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. The "Mental Illness: It’s not always what you think" project works to reduce stigma, promote mental health and inspire hope for those living with mental illness in Sacramento County. Bill Marr, a member of the project’s Stop Stigma Speakers Bureau, shares his personal experience.

More info:

'Mental Illness: It's Not Always What You Think' Project

Call 2-1-1 to learn more about local mental health resources

Deaf or hard of hearing call 7-1-1 to connect to 2-1-1.

StopStigmaSacramento.org

Facebook: StopStigmaSacramento

Twitter: @StopStigmaSac