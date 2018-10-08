Vigil Marks One Year Since Devastating Wildfires Tore Through Wine Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA -- Hundreds came out for a Monday night vigil in downtown Santa Rosa.

It was one year ago that many of the people in attendance lost their homes and ran for their lives.

"We went in the right direction. So we went left instead of right and it got us out of the fire within five minutes," said Liz Mintonye.

Liz and Ward Mintonye lost their home in the Coffey Park neighborhood. Over and over again as FOX40 spoke with them before the vigil they expressed thankfulness.

"You could really feel the community," Ward Mintonye said.

"We're humbled, definitely humbled," Liz Mintonye said. "But wow, I think everybody's thankful to be alive. And pray for the ones that didn't that passed."

During the ceremony, a firefighter rang a bell 44 times, honoring each person who died in the devastating wine country wildfires.