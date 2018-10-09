5 Rules for Texting While Dating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relationship expert Joey Garcia has some rules for texting that'll help simplify your dating life.

1. Texting means different things to different people. Don’t assume.

2. State your preferences, gently.

If you really hate texting, or perhaps you spend a lot of time driving in your car and therefore you (rightly) aren’t able to text, say so!

3. If you’re complaining, stop condoning.

If you are making yourself available to someone who only contacts you at the last minute, you are condoning their behavior, no matter how much you complain about it.

4. Sexting is not for strangers unless you only want sex.

No, you’re not being a prude if you’re uncomfortable when a virtual stranger (no matter how attractive) begins getting frisky via text.

5. The less you know someone, the more caution you should use.