After Woman is Killed in Hit-and-Run Her Mother Asks for Public’s Help

MODESTO -- A heartbroken mother is pleading with the public to help her find the driver who hit her daughter.

Olena Gaines was a caretaker who loved to sing and had three children.

After her death, her mother, Lillie Gaines, was at a loss.

"I feel that she’s still here with me but I don’t know how to do this," she said.

Lillie Gaines told FOX40 her daughter got into an argument with a family member while traveling in a car Saturday morning. For some reason, Olena Gaines got out of the car on Claratina Avenue and Oakdale Road in Modesto.

Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department says she was then hit by a "dark vehicle" around 5 a.m. The vehicle then left the scene.

Lillie Gaines says she has not talked to the relative since the crash.

"Whoever was in the car with her, God knows what the argument was about. So you can’t hide anything," she said.

She also believes the driver cannot hide forever.

"Whoever hit her, God knows what happened," Lillie Gaines said.

Lillie Gaines says someone out there must know more about the crash.

"Big or small, anything, I’m just asking for someone to help me because that’s my daughter and she’s gone," she said.

She knows the truth cannot bring her daughter back but shining a light on the truth will help her move through her pain.

"They don’t have their mother, I don’t have my daughter," Lillie Gaines said. "I don’t have my friend because you can’t come forward."

If you have any information about the hit-and-run crash please contact police or Crime Stoppers.