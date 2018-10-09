Cal Fire Battalion Chief and Deputy Director of Communications Mike Mohler sat down to discuss the Tubbs Fire from a first responder's perspective and explain what the past can teach us about California's wildfire season.
Cal Fire’s Mike Mohler Discusses the Tubbs Fire One Year Later
-
Red Flag Fire Danger Conditions Return to Northern California
-
Cal Fire Announces Arrests of Two Suspected Arsonists in Lincoln-Area Fires
-
How Animals Helped Save Safari West from Tubbs Fire
-
The Tubbs Fire Devastated My Parents’ Community
-
How the Tubbs Fire Affected Santa Rosa’s Homeless Population
-
-
Sagging Power Lines Ignited Deadly Cascade Fire, Officials Say
-
Group Rallies Against Plan to Make PG&E Less Liable for Wildfire Damage
-
Audit Details How 4 Employees’ Misused Time Cost State $160,000
-
Wildfires Tearing Through California Fuel Debate Over Logging
-
Firefighter’s Death Caused by Retardant Drop from 747, Official Report Says
-
-
Fires Prompt Evacuations in El Dorado County
-
Cal Fire Grant Programs Aim to Reduce Wildfire Risks
-
Cal Fire is in Need of Pilots as Wildfire Season Rages On