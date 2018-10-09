Citrus Heights Police: One Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- One person was killed when three cars crashed in Citrus Heights Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Citrus Heights officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue.

The Citrus Heights Police Department reports three cars collided, killing one person.

The other passengers involved sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.

While investigators close off the roadway, they are still trying to determine what led to the collision. However, the police department says neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this crash.