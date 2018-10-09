Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 65 Sparks Vegetation Fire

PLACER COUNTY — One person has died and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of Lincoln Tuesday.

Cal Fire reports three vehicles were involved in the collision along the northbound lanes of the highway at West Wise Road.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRENEU/status/1049856143693033472

One person was killed. The person’s identity has not been reported.

Five people sustained minor injuries.

Flames from one of the vehicles also sparked a 1.5-acre vegetation fire.

All Northbound lanes on Hwy 65 at Wise Rd. Are blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/WoIMf7W8F2 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 10, 2018

Both sides of Highway 65 have been blocked and Cal Fire could not say when traffic would be allowed through.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.