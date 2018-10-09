High Times Postpones Cannabis Cup Amid Issues with City Leaders

SACRAMENTO — High Times magazine announced Tuesday they will be postponing their Cannabis Cup event following “multiple discussions with state and city leaders.”
This fall’s Cannabis Cup was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 27. Now the event at Cal Expo will be held in early 2019, though no specific date or month has been announced.
Recently, the City Council presented several issues already stemming from the event, including its lack of a permit and problems surrounding the city’s marijuana policies. Around 15,000 people attended last May’s Cannabis Cup after the City Council approved a last-minute permit.
“They really should have come to us and talked to us about it before they advertised it and before they put themselves and some profits on the line,” said Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris back in September.
Tickets to the event were being sold for $50 to $420. Refunds will be issued or ticketholders can put their purchases toward “future concerts in (Cal Expo) or elsewhere,” according to High Times.
High Times released the following statement on their social media platforms:
“After multiple discussions with state and city leaders, High Times has decided to postpone its highly successful Cannabis Cup California event to early 2019. This will allow us ample opportunity to work with local officials as good-faith constructive stakeholders in a compliant process for future cannabis events, especially in light of recent state legislation making such events more accessible. We want to thank Cal Expo, the City of Sacramento, local community organizations and all of our vendors and attendees for their support and their express willingness to collaboratively develop a common-sense permanent process for future cannabis events in California’s capital city.”
