High Times Postpones Cannabis Cup Amid Issues with City Leaders

SACRAMENTO — High Times magazine announced Tuesday they will be postponing their Cannabis Cup event following “multiple discussions with state and city leaders.”

This fall’s Cannabis Cup was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 27. Now the event at Cal Expo will be held in early 2019, though no specific date or month has been announced.

Recently, the City Council presented several issues already stemming from the event, including its lack of a permit and problems surrounding the city’s marijuana policies. Around 15,000 people attended last May’s Cannabis Cup after the City Council approved a last-minute permit.

“They really should have come to us and talked to us about it before they advertised it and before they put themselves and some profits on the line,” said Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris back in September.

Tickets to the event were being sold for $50 to $420. Refunds will be issued or ticketholders can put their purchases toward “future concerts in (Cal Expo) or elsewhere,” according to High Times.

High Times released the following statement on their social media platforms: