Longtime Chargers Owner, Stockton Native, Alex Spanos Has Died

Alexander Gus Spanos, a longtime owner of the Chargers NFL team and a Stockton native, has died at the age of 95.

The Spanos family announced his death Tuesday morning on the Los Angeles Chargers website.

His family remembers him as “fiercely loyal, competitive, passionate and loving.”

Alex Spanos’ wife, Faye Spanos, died in August 2018.

The pair married in Stockton back in 1948, raised four children in the valley and spent the following 70 years contributing to their community.

Funeral arrangements for Alex Spanos will be announced in the next few days.

https://twitter.com/Chargers/status/1049661056409264128

University of the Pacific President Pamela Eibeck issued a statement Tuesday morning:

“There have been very few people who have meant as much to University of the Pacific as has Alex G. Spanos. Everyone at Pacific — and generations of future Pacific students who will benefit from his generous heart — are eternally grateful for his love of Pacific and what he has done for the university. His dedication to what we do in the classrooms, in athletics and beyond was exceptional by any standard. His impact on this university over the years and the support he gave freely was extraordinary.”

The school also set up a tribute page for Spanos and his long history of philanthropy in the Stockton area.