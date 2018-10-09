One Year Since Devastating Wildfires Tore Through Wine Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One year after wildfires ripped through Wine Country -- destroying more than 5,000 homes -- a remembrance ceremony was held in Santa Rosa for those who lost their lives and those that fought to keep them safe.

Hundreds came out for the vigil in downtown Santa Rosa Monday night.

During this ceremony, a firefighter rang a bell 44 times to honor each person who died in the devastating Wine Country wildfires.

This morning on FOX40, Paul Robins will share his family's personal loss and the rebuilding process.