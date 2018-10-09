Voter’s Choice Act Makes Voting More Convenient for People in Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The November election may be a month away but voters in Sacramento can cast their ballots starting Tuesday.

It's easier to vote in Sacramento County now more than ever before.

Every voter will get a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the Nov. 6 election and every voter can drop off that ballot in one of 53 ballot boxes available to voters. For the 28 days leading up to Nov. 6, people can drop off their ballots at libraries and grocery stores around Sacramento County.

"We have election day now for more than one day. It begins today with these drop-off boxes," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The expanded options are part of the Voter's Choice Act, which aims to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote.

"There are more ways and more days to vote now," said Fabrizio Sasso of the Sacramento Central Labor Council.

People can also vote by mail or cast their ballots early when polling places open as early as Oct. 27.

"Not only is it more convenient and easier for people, working people, people who have busy lives to vote, but it also means there's no excuse to not vote," Steinberg said.

Officials say Sacramento County saw great success when it became one of five counties in California to implement the Voter's Choice Act earlier this year.

"As the largest participant in the state of California we saw an increase in voting based on historical trends by about 12 percent," Sasso said.

They hope the November election will be even more successful.

"Let's break a record. From June, this November, and let's get more people voting than ever before to make sure Sacramentans' voices are heard loud and clear," Steinberg said.

The secretary of state began mailing out ballots this week, so if you haven't already you should be getting yours in the mail any day now. You can find your closest ballot drop-off boxes and polling places by clicking here.