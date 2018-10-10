80-Year-Old Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Woman Outside His Home

WEST SACRAMENTO — Police arrested an 80-year-old man Wednesday after a woman was shot to death in West Sacramento.

At 12:20 p.m., West Sacramento officers were called to a home on Beardsley Drive near Elkhorn Plaza. Upon arrival, police say the 80-year-old homeowner admitted to shooting a 50-year-old woman, who was found with at least one gunshot wound nearby.

The woman died at the scene.

Early Wednesday evening, West Sacramento police confirmed to FOX40 the 80-year-old man was officially arrested on a murder charge.

Police have not confirmed who the two individuals are, why the shooting took place or if there is any relation between the man and the woman.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this homicide investigation.