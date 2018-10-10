Driver Arrested after Hitting Elderly Pedestrian in Diamond Springs

DIAMOND SPRINGS — A suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday was arrested in Diamond Springs.

Law enforcement officials were called to Missouri Flat Road at Halyard Lane around 6:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a car. The CHP reports the vehicle that hit the man drove away.

After the crash, the pedestrian died and was identified by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as 87-year-old Gottfried George Brunner. Brunner was near his home when he was hit.

Later Wednesday, two deputies spotted the 2012 silver Dodge Caravan involved in the crash at a Diamond Springs gas station, according to the CHP.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He has been booked at the El Dorado County Jail but his name has not been released.