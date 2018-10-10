Folsom Man Turns Himself in after Hidden Camera Found at Tanning Salon

FOLSOM — A Folsom man turned himself in to police as the suspect responsible for hiding a camera in a tanning salon back in April.

Steven Pucci is suspected of capturing images of patrons at the Folsom Sun Club by using a camera disguised as a phone charger.

At the time it was prom for Folsom High School students and several teenagers were also going to the tanning salon. An investigation into Pucci turned up images of minors.

A 22-year-old victim spotted the hidden camera hiding in one of the tanning salon’s rooms on April 4.

The Folsom Police Department reports an arrest warrant was issued and Pucci turned himself in to the Sacramento County Main Jail Wednesday. The 56-year-old suspect was later released on bail.

Several victims have still not been identified and investigators say the case is ongoing.