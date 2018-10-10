Four Female Entrepreneurs Launch New Whiskey in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Capitalizing on the latest whiskey boom, four female entrepreneurs from Sacramento have cracked open the market.

"We're just different," said Christy Decelle. "We're different than most ryes. We're going to be smoother and have a unique taste."

The women behind the whiskey launched Legado, which is Spanish for "legacy," on Sept. 1. In doing so they completed a three-year process from concept to bottle.

They believe a spirit designed from a woman's palate will provide a different experience for its customers.

"Women have a little bit more of a unique, softer palate. That is what our Legado is geared towards. It's a little bit softer and not as strong, intense flavors," Decelle said.

"The finish, it finishes extremely smooth but then you get hit with a slight bit of sweetness at the very, very end," said Hola Motuapuaka.

Legado is quickly finding its way into local bars and restaurants and the women hit a huge home run recently with Raley's and Bel Air. The grocery stores will begin to carry the spirit in their stores in about a week's time.

"We're so proud to be in our local bars and our local restaurants, and we're going to continue to grow within our community," Motuapuaka said. "But Raley's and Bel Air allows us to have a stronger reach directly to our consumers."

Plans are already in works with distributors to market Legado across the country.

Of course, with whiskey it's all about the taste. A couple dozen freshly corked bottles of Legado are on its way to a tasting party happening this Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mix Downtown in downtown Sacramento. You can buy tickets by clicking here.