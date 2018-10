Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, comes "Free Solo," a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of a local freesoloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world's most famous rock -- the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, without a rope.

Paul and Simone had a chance to talk with the trio about the about the upcoming film.