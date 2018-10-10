Sacramento Bridal Shop to Close after Making Dreams Come True for Decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A popular bridal shop in Sacramento is closing its doors for good.

Racks of dresses sit by the window in David Murai’s shop, House of Fashion Bridal Salon, which has been a fixture on one midtown Sacramento corner since 1995.

"A bride would come in or a customer would come in and say, 'My grandmother bought a gown here, my mother bought a gown here and now I'm here,'" Murai said.

For most brides, finding the perfect gown is an important part of planning a wedding.

"It really was a matter of finding the right style but it takes a lot of time to be able to have the right consultant," said Murai's daughter, Jennifer Davis-Murai.

But the iconic store will soon be closing up shop.

"There comes a time in one's life where you kind of know it's time to go to something else," Murai told FOX40.

Murai says the business has been in his family for six decades.

Throughout the years he’s seen the business model change. Some brides now choose online shopping over traditional bridal stores.

"They’ll come in, try a dress on, know exactly the size, color and then go out on the internet and try to find it cheaper," Murai said.

Martha Murai has spent more than two decades consulting clients at the shop and says it's bittersweet.

"So I got my pretty much my first job, my husband and now my career until now," Martha Murai said.

Their family says knowing that countless women have found their "perfect dress" within those shop doors makes it all worthwhile.

"Looking for a gown and that’s so rewarding to hear something like that," David Murai said.

"It’s just that nostalgia that, you know, you just feel really happy to know that you were a part of someone’s important day," Davis-Murai said.

House of Fashion Bridal Salon is having a sale and will be open until the end of November.