The Global Gaming Expo is the largest event of the year in the gaming industry. Innovations unveiled there will influence the future of gaming, sports betting and your next casino visit.

This morning at 6:50, the Senior Vice President of the American Gaming Association, Sara Slane, will talk to FOX40 live from Las Vegas at the event.

Sara will talk about how the immediate results of the Supreme Court ruling legalizing sports betting is changing the industry.

The Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports gambling in May. Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia have already legalized sports gambling and other states could follow before the end of the year. The American Gaming Association estimates that within two to three years a majority of states will pass some form of sports gambling.

Whether traveling to a gaming destination like Las Vegas, or visiting your local casino, innovations being unveiled will soon be in front of consumers nationwide. Exhibitors are expected to roll out new sports betting technologies and cashless ways to gamble through a mobile wallet.