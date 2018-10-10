Woman Mourns Son, Brother Killed in Highway 99 Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIDLEY -- Amy Miller’s face lit up as she held a picture of her only son.

“Very caring, compassionate for others,” she said. “He's always willing to help other people.”

At a time when she should be celebrating the upcoming birth of her grandchild, she’s mourning the loss of two family members she helped raise.

“My daughter will be having her second child, a baby boy,” Miller said. “Losing a son and a brother, definitely a son is something way different. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Amy’s 19-year-old son Levi and her 32-year-old brother Shane were both at work for the BrightView landscaping company Monday when their pickup truck was hit by a big rig.

CHP officials say the two men died in that crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County.

Two others in the truck survived.

“We all just wished even like the other two boys in the car said, ‘Why couldn’t we have called into work sick that day or maybe even been 5 minutes ahead or 5 minutes behind?’” Miller said.

Levi’s friends say they're still in shock over his untimely death.

“Everyone's just been really sad and depressed since he passed,” friend Samuel Figueroa said. “He’s literally the most caring person that anyone could ask for.”

As Miller prepares to bury her son, she comforted knowing her new grandson will carry Levi’s middle name.

“It will be Miles William Allen Dunlap,” she said. “So that’s a wonderful feeling.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.