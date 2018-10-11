17-Year-Old Becomes First Ever Female Driver to Win K&N Pro Series Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Just another Saturday night of short-track stock car racing suddenly turned into a history-making event in NASCAR's K&N Pro Series.

Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan was relentless in her pursuit of teammate Cole Reese.

"We had to do it. I think it's something that ... I've got second twice this year, and I was kind of over getting second. So we had to do something about it," Deegan said.

"If it was anybody but Hailie I probably would have driven through the grass and door-slammed them," Reese said.

The last lap bump and run technique moved Reese out of the way and put Deegan into the victory lane.

"I mean, you've got to do what you've got to do to win, and I kind of felt bad afterward," Deegan said. "But in the end, it's for the win and I feel like he would have done the same thing to me."

"When it comes down to 10 to go and you've got a chance to win it, you do what you can do," said team owner Bill McAnally. "Don't wreck your teammate, don't wreck anybody. But if you do take a chance you better capitalize on it and win and Hailie did that."

Come Saturday night at the All American Speedway in Roseville, Deegan will try to make it two straight wins.

"I've done a lot of work to get to this point and a lot of days, a lot of hours. It's just cool to see those moments pay off, especially having my whole family there," Deegan said.

Deegan will also be joining FOX40 News in the Morning Friday at 7:45 a.m.