Adopt a Pet: Champ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Little Champ (just over 9 pounds) might be a "senior" but he has the energy of a pup. Super friendly and always wanting to be with you, he is very affectionate. He loves to go on walks and observe everything. Champ also likes to play with toys and "rub himself all over blankets." He is used to living indoors and would love to join an active adult household where he can be with his person, go on walks and have toys and blankets at his disposal.