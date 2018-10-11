Adopt a Pet: Champ

Posted 11:29 AM, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:28AM, October 11, 2018

Little Champ (just over 9 pounds) might be a "senior" but he has the energy of a pup. Super friendly and always wanting to be with you, he is very affectionate. He loves to go on walks and observe everything. Champ also likes to play with toys and "rub himself all over blankets." He is used to living indoors and would love to join an active adult household where he can be with his person, go on walks and have toys and blankets at his disposal.

Animal ID 39568226
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, Fox, Toy/Mix
Age 9 years 
Gender Male
Size Small
Color White/Brown
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs - Adoptions
Intake Date 9/2/2018
Adoption Price $110.00