Life-Saving Tip for Home Fire Safety

The Sacramento City Fire Department teamed up with the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute for the 2018 Close Before You Doze campaign, which aims to inform consumers about the importance of closing your bedroom door before going to bed each night and the advantages of a closed door in the event of a house fire.

A closed door can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames. A recent survey conducted by UL FSRI revealed a low awareness of this potentially life-saving tip among parents, as 57 percent have a fire escape plan for their home, yet nearly 60 percent are sleeping with their own door open.

Studies say, 40 years ago, the average person had 17 minutes to escape their homes in the event of a fire. Today, due to higher use of synthetic materials in furniture and construction, materials are more flammable. We now have an average of three minutes to escape our homes.

