Major Renovation Revitalizes Placer County Fairgrounds

ROSEVILLE -- There has been quite the transformation process going on at what used to be known as the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville, now known as @the Grounds.

All the hard work has earned them the Sacramento Business Journal's "Best Real Estate Renovation Project of the Year" award.

Already in the works is a multi-level, 190,000 square foot event center that will be the cornerstone for what @the Grounds will eventually be known for. The building still needs the county's approval but has an anticipated opening date of early 2020.