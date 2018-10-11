Meteorologist Adam Epstein to Join FOX40 News

Meteorologist Adam Epstein will soon be joining FOX40 News in the Morning.

Epstein will be starting at FOX40 on Oct. 22. He comes to us from Portland, Maine, where he was the weekend meteorologist at WGME.

“I’m very much looking forward to forecasting for Northern California,” Epstein said. “It’s extremely exciting for me to make the move to Sacramento from the east coast. I can’t wait to join the terrific FOX40 morning team and become part of the community.”

Epstein attended Cornell University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology. Additionally, he holds the “Certified Broadcast Meteorologist” Seal by the American Meteorologist Society.

Welcome to the FOX40 team, Adam! See him weekday mornings from 4:30 to 10.