South Lake Tahoe Man, 60, Accused of Killing Girlfriend, 70

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Police at Lake Tahoe have arrested a 60-year-old man accused of killing his 70-year-old girlfriend.

South Tahoe Police say the victim was unconscious and not breathing Tuesday when they forced their entry into a home because no one answered the door.

Investigators say Paul Hollingsworth told a family member he killed the woman. He was being held at the El Dorado County jail on suspicion of murder and was continuing to cooperate with detectives.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital then flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno, where she died Wednesday. No other details have been released.

It’s not clear if Hollingsworth has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Lake Tahoe police at 530-542-6100.