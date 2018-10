SACRAMENTO — A train has been stopped in midtown Sacramento following an accident.

Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong reports an accident occurred between the train and a car in the area of 19th and P streets. Details surrounding the accident have not been reported.

Traffic has backed up in the area. Leong says officials do not expect the train tracks to be cleared until around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic impact- Train accident vs vehicle on 19th st at P. This is blocking 19th Street south from P st to Broadway. This is creating congestion around the nearby grid and clearing the tracks not anticipated until at least 4:45 pm. @SacPolice — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) October 11, 2018

38.570414 -121.484083