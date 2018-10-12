74-Year-Old Man Accused of Killing Woman in his Front Yard Entered a Not Guilty Plea

WEST SACRAMENTO — The 74-year-old man accused of killing a woman in the front yard of his West Sacramento home appeared in court Friday.

According to West Sacramento police, Ronald Mehler admitted to the shooting on Wednesday. However, today, through his attorney, Mehler entered a plea of not guilty.

Police gave out a few other details on what led up to the shooting; they say this is still very much an active investigation.

The man police say pulled the trigger appeared in court for his arraignment today. 74-year-old Ronald James Mehler was brought before a judge in a wheelchair, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea.

More than once when the judge spoke, Mehler had to ask for her to repeat herself.

Mehler is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Jennifer Myers from Rackerby, in Yuba County.

Police say when officers arrived, Mehler confessed in his front yard and was taken into custody without incident.

No one who knew Myers or Mehler came to court today.

West Sacramento police are not saying what the connection between the two is nor are they giving a motive for the shooting.

Mehler’s attorney declined to comment.

Meanwhile, neighbors say that Mehler lived in the home alone.

And that his wife, who is also 74, moved out so that relatives could take care of her.

Neighbors believe Myers is related to Mehler’s wife, but police are not confirming that.

Mehler is being held in the Yolo County jail without bail and is due back in court on Oct. 24.