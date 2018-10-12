BENT Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrating its 27th anniversary, BENT-Sacramento International LGBTQ Film Festival is a spectacular community and cultural event consisting of three days of LGBTQ film, local food, beer, wine and live entertainment. BENT Film Fest takes place Friday through Sunday, October 12-14, 2018, at the Crest Theatre (1013 K Street) in downtown Sacramento. BENT Film Fest takes place in October each year coinciding with the national LGBTQ History Month, an observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of gay rights.

More info:

BENT Sacramento LGBTQ Film Festival

Today - Sunday

Crest Theatre

BentFilmFest.org

Facebook: @BentFilmFest