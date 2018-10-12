National Farmer Day with Central Catholic FFA

Posted 12:31 PM, October 12, 2018

Simone is in the kitchen with Farm Girl Chef Elisabeth Watkins and Central Catholic FFA members Josephine Henderson and Nic Sani. October 12 is National Farmer Day so the group is demonstrating how to make floral arrangements as well as how the California Mastitis Test is preformed by dairymen.