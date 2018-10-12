Overturned Big Rig Spills Grapes on I-5 in Flag City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Crews are out on I-5 in Flag City cleaning up grapes that were spilled when a big rig overturned near the eastbound Highway 12 off-ramp around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash. No other vehicles seem to be involved.

Only one lane is open in the area, at this time.

Crews have not given an estimated time of reopening.

Clean up is underway on I-5 South near Flag City. Crews are using a plow to get the grapes from off the road @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/TIbpkFLOym — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) October 12, 2018