Stage Nine Entertainment, Inc. invites the community – enthusiasts, collectors, families, children of all ages (and the young-at-heart!) to Stage Nine Family of Retail Stores for a weekend of FREE special activities, dynamic demonstrations, hands-on crafts, a “pop-up” exhibit showcasing key milestones and iconic company artifacts, plus an opportunity to meet a number of Disney “greats” that include (but are not limited to) the following: Karin Arruda (paper artist), Krystiano DaCosta (fine artist), Bill Farmer (voice of Goofy), Jared Franco (fine artist), Bob Gurr (Disney legend and imagineer), Bret Iwan (voice of Mickey Mouse), Margaret Kerry (original Tinker Bell model), Tom Matousek(fine artist), Jimmy Mulligan (fine artist), Paige O’Hara (fine artist & voice of Belle in “Beauty & the Beast”), Tim Rogerson (fine artist) and Manny Hernandez (fine artist). Several fun cosplayer groups will also be on-site as will two entertaining performers from the Duncan Yo-Yo Performance Team to provide how-to demonstrations alongside a 9’ giant blow-up yo-yo. Plus, guests who visit any of the five Stage Nine stores over the weekend will receive celebratory scratch-offs with special discounts and have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel to receive valuable gift cards, experiences and unique gifts (while supplies last).

More info:

Stage Nine Entertainment 25th Anniversary

Saturday & Sunday

102 K Street, Old Sacramento

(916) 447-3623

StageNine.com