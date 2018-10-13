100 Birthday Candles for World War Two Veteran

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A special ceremony in Mobile Friday for a World War Two veteran celebrating a milestone.

Taylor Howard is celebrating his 100th birthday Saturday.

He and his family were honored Friday morning with at program at Riverside Baptist Church.

Howard served in the Army’s 92nd Infantry from 1942 to 1945 in the European Theater, including Italy.

When asked what he credited his long life to, Howard said, “Let us all do what we can to make life better for all people.”

Howard received special commendations from the city and state.